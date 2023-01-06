In an endeavour for clean election , all the government employee's of 21-Koloriang assembly constituency under the banner of 21- Koloriang Employees'Forum (KEF) took pledge to oppose money culture in the Election in presence of incumbent MLA, Former MLAs, PRI leaders and public.

As a part of their 1st Foundation Day, KEF organized two days long program at Koloriang from 4th to 6th January.

During the program, MLA- Lokam Tassar appreciated the move of KEF to avoid Money culture in the election. This is a historic initiative by the KEF, to voluntarily signed a pledge to avoid money culture in the 21-Koloriang AC.

Along with Money, we should also shun violence and quality as well as capable leader should be elected for the all round development of the constituency.

Chairperson, KEF Yumlam Kaha stated that today all the government employees under 21-Koloriang Constituency has voluntarily pledged to shun money culture in the election and to restrain themselves from funding any candidates.

Moreover, he also assured that if any of the members found violating the pledge he or she have to pay for it with stringent action like outcast from society. Copy of pledged signed by members is with us and we will ensure its implimentation. Indeed, even if leaders will encourage money culture then KEF will also take modalities against particular leader, asserted Kaha.

Among others, former MLAs like Pani Taram, former Minister Kafa Bengia , DC Koloriang, PRL leaders also attended the event.

Meanwhile, KEF also felicitated various personalities like politician Bureaucrats, businessman, Technocrats, Doctors , Sports personality of the 21-Koloriang Constituency for their immense contributions for the society and state as whole.