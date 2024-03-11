The Arunachal government announced a much-anticipated hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), bringing much-needed relief to lakhs of employees and pensioners just before Holi.

This move is seen as a positive step by the Pema Khandu-led government, particularly in light of the upcoming assembly elections.

Taking to his X handle, CM Khandu wrote, "Delighted to announce 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) & Dearness Relief (DR), effective from January 1, 2024. This pre-Holi gift will benefit 68,818 State Govt employees and 33,200 pensioners."

Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our double-engine sarkar is committed to the welfare of all citizens, including those dedicated to delivering government services. Let us continue to work diligently for the all-round, inclusive growth of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.



Also Read: Dearness Allowance hiked by 4 per cent for government employees

Earlier on March 7, the Central government approved a hike in Dearness Allowance to government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2024, announced Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Following the hike, dearness allowance and dearness relief will be over 50 per cent.

The last increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief was made in October 2023 when the Union Cabinet had increased it by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023.

The Union Cabinet has also approved a comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore, the minister said.



