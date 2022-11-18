Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Arunachal Governor Brig. (Dr) B.D Mishra reviews Donyi Polo Airport's inaugural function preparation on November 18.

Notably, more than ten thousand people will witness PM Modi's inauguration of much awaited Donyi Polo Airport of Itanagar.

"The people of Arunachal Pradesh being the special centre of attention, for the developmental work, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got this Greenfield Airport in record time," said the Governor.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) visited Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on 19th November 2022 and reviewed the preparations for the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s inaugural visit. He visited the terminal building, passenger lounge, airside facilities and the public meeting venue.

The Governor, who has been monitoring the construction of the airport since its foundation laying ceremony, said that it is one of the best gifts to the people of the State by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. He said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh being the special centre of attention, for the developmental work, of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has got this Greenfield Airport in record time for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation and is now inaugurating it.

The Governor, while expressing gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, said that the airport will provide easy travelling facilities for investors and for medical emergencies, students’ movement and regular travellers of our State. He hoped that the airport will usher in a wide scope of developments in the State.

Interacting with cultural troupes and officials, the Governor advised them to present their best to commemorate the momentous occasion. He advised the officials to ensure foolproof security drills and visit arrangements.

Earlier, State Chief Secretary Dharmendra, IAS and Director General of Police Shri Satish Golcha briefed the Governor about the minute-to-minute visit programme of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

Chief minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 4km approach road to Itanagar airport, Hornbill welcome gate

The Chief Minister also inspected preparations for the PM's visit.

“No stone will be left unturned to make the occasion truly memorable,” Khandu said. The state government and the Airports Authority of India made seating arrangements for 10,000 people to witness the historic event of airport inauguration by PM Narendra Modi on November 19, he said.

The CM further said that the people of Arunachal will be benefitted as the state will be connected to major cities of the country.

Khandu quoted “We together dreamt to have a state-of-the-art greenfield airport at Itanagar. It has come true in the form of the beautiful Donyi Polo airport, bringing a smile on every Arunachali’s face. Felt so delighted today to inaugurate the 4-km approach road for Donyi Polo airport, our pride!”