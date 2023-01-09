The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced House Rent Allowance (HRA) for all eligible state government employees, effective from January 1, 2023.

Sharing the same, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and said, ''Glad to announce House Rent Allowance (HRA) for all eligible State Govt employees, effective from Jan 1, 2023.

Through HRA we are ensuring that our co-workers get facilities for accommodation & they stay in their place of posting for better delivery of services to our people''.

Glad to announce House Rent Allowance (HRA) for all eligible State Govt employees, effective from Jan 1, 2023.



Through HRA we are ensuring that our co-workers get facilities for accommodation & they stay in their place of posting for better delivery of services to our people. pic.twitter.com/ei2WPJ2LRq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 7, 2023

He further said that employees who have not been provided with government accommodation are eligible for HRA every month.

''The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to grant House Rent Allowance (HRA) to all regular state government employees, who are eligible for rent-free government accommodation but have not been provided with any rent-free government accommodation either from General Pool or from Department concerned,'' said the 'office memorandum' issued by the Principal Secretary (Finance) on January 6, 2022.

As per the order, the employees posted at X, Y, and Z category cities/towns will be entitled to monthly HRA at the rate of 27 per cent, 18 per cent, and 9 per cent of their basic pay, respectively.

Also read: Arunachal: Chief Minister Pema Khandu virtually launches official website of Parshuram Kund Festival