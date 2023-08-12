Arunachal Pradesh government on August 12 allotted twelve hydropower projects to three Central Government PSUs by signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with them here in Itanagar.

The MoAs were signed in the presence of Union Power Minister R K Singh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The program was also attended by the Union Power Secretary, senior officers from the Power Ministry, and CMDs of CPSUs. Several ministers, MLAs, and senior officers from the state were also present on the occasion.

The total operational capacity of these 12 projects will be to the tune of 11,517 MW. The projects will be implemented by three Central PSUs – NHPC Ltd., SJVN Ltd., and NEEPCO Ltd. The detailed PSU-wise project list is attached.

''These projects were initially allotted to independent power developers but remained stalled due to various reasons. To unlock this potential, the Central and the State Governments made joint and concerted efforts over the last two years. The efforts bore fruit and the award of these projects to CPSUs today will help restart their execution,'' an official statement said.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Power Minister for their unflinching support, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the award of these projects is a historic moment not only for the state but for the entire nation.

He also pointed out that, on the one hand, they will give a tremendous boost to the growth and development of the state, and on the other, they will augment the country’s energy security through clean and green energy.

Khandu exhorted the stakeholders to implement these projects in a mission mode in the overall interest of the state and the nation.

“The role of CPSUs has been commendable. The state has already received free power to the extent of Rs 1183 crores from the Panyor Lower, Pare, and Kameng Hydro Electric Projects. This quantum is going to further increase in 2023-24, as Subansiri Lower HEP 2000 MW is scheduled to be commissioned in a phased manner from January 2024 onwards,” Khandu added lauding the role of CPSUs.

Khandu further informed that the state government has initiated the ‘Golden Jubilee Border Village Electrification Program’.

“Under this initiative, we will provide a stable power supply to our villages and defense establishments along the remote international border through stand-alone micro hydel projects. Over a period of three years, we will undertake 50 such projects and 13 projects have already been commissioned in Phase 1,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the projects will bring unprecedented development and employment opportunities to the state.

He said that the state will earn Rs 3052 crores annually from the 12 per cent free power component from the projects.

“Additionally, we will also earn Rs 254 crores annually for the Local Area Development Fund,” he added.

The projects will be developed in partnership with the State Government which will have a 26 per cent equity share and the dividends from this equity participation will further augment the State’s earnings from the projects.

Earlier, while welcoming the participants, Chief Secretary Dharmendra expressed how the state is a front-runner towards meeting the Prime Minister’s commitment of producing at least 50 per cent of energy through renewable sources by 2030.

Dr. Hari Krishna Paliwal, Adviser to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, gave a brief about the projects to the participants.

On behalf of the state government, the MoAs was signed by Commissioner (Hydropower) Ankur Garg while on behalf of PSUs the CMDs and Directors signed the agreement.

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