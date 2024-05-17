In response to the growing concern over the spread of rabies, the health department of Arunachal Pradesh has intensified its efforts to safeguard the state's populace. With four suspected rabies-related fatalities reported this year, health officials have convened to strategize and implement preventive measures.

State Director of Health Services (DHS), Dr. Riken Rina, chaired a crucial meeting on Friday to evaluate the state's preparedness and response to the escalating dog bite incidents. Since February 14, 2022, rabies has been classified as a notifiable disease in the state, mandating healthcare providers to promptly report any suspected cases to higher authorities.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that all doctors must prescribe the intra-dermal (ID) route of rabies vaccination and administer rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) to non-vaccinated category III bite cases. The procurement of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and RIG has been initiated to address the surge in animal bite cases, with over 496 vials of ARV and 50 vials of RIG already supplied to the anti-rabies clinic at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS).

Under the guidance of Dr. Omesh Bharati, training of trainers (ToT) for ID vaccination and RIG administration has been completed across all districts. Efforts are underway to integrate cold chain facilities for ARV and RIG with the routine immunization (RI) cold chain to ensure optimal storage and distribution.

Despite over 97% of animal bite cases receiving post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), the recent suspected rabies deaths highlights the importance of timely medical intervention. Dr. Lobsang Jampa, state nodal officer of the National Rabies Control Program (NRCP), emphasized that individuals must seek medical attention immediately following an animal bite or scratch and complete their vaccination regimen.

To enhance accessibility to vaccination services, three model anti-rabies clinics, including TRIHMS, Baken Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat, and Gyati Taga General Hospital in Ziro, offer free vaccination services.

The health department has urged the public to remain vigilant, emphasizing the significance of proper wound care, reporting cases to the nearest health facility, and maintaining sanitation to mitigate the stray dog population.