The Department of Health & Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh, signed two key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with The Hans Foundation (THF) and SELCO Foundation on March 10, to boost rural healthcare services

The first MoU, signed with The Hans Foundation, focuses on strengthening Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state, while the second agreement with SELCO Foundation aims to equip 572 health centres with solar energy solutions, improving access to reliable electricity in remote regions.

Speaking at the event, Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that 14 HWCs and 6 PHCs will be upgraded under this initiative. The Hans Foundation will provide technical and operational support to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved areas.

"This partnership is a major step toward achieving universal health coverage in Arunachal Pradesh. The Hans Foundation’s support will ensure that essential health services reach even the most remote corners of the state," said Minister Wahge.

The initiative is entirely funded by The Hans Foundation, with no financial investment required from the state government. Local manpower and resources will be engaged in the project, ensuring that the state’s health sector benefits both structurally and economically.

Representatives from The Hans Foundation, including Reetam Kr. Sarma, Jurismita Puzari, and Endhan Deka, reiterated their commitment to strengthening primary healthcare systems and working closely with the government to improve health outcomes in the region.

In another milestone agreement, SELCO Foundation has committed to electrifying 572 health centres across Arunachal Pradesh using solar-powered systems. Initially, around 380–390 centres will be equipped with Decentralized Renewable Energy (solar) solutions, providing uninterrupted power to facilities operating in remote and hilly terrains.

"These health centres serve as the first point of care for communities living in difficult-to-reach areas. Reliable electricity will ensure uninterrupted medical services, including maternal and childcare, immunization, and diagnostics," said Minister Wahge.

This initiative is backed by an investment of INR 18 crores, supported by the IKEA Foundation of the Netherlands and other partners. The project is expected to directly impact 1.2 million people and improve working conditions for approximately 3,000 healthcare professionals. Reliable solar power will also help reduce vaccine and medicine spoilage, lower equipment-related costs, and improve healthcare delivery.

Beyond improving healthcare, the SELCO Foundation’s solar initiative contributes to Arunachal Pradesh’s sustainability goals. By adding 1,126 KWp of solar energy capacity, the project is expected to mitigate 17,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions over 20 years, aligning with India’s Net Zero commitments.

"This initiative strengthens Arunachal’s resilience against climate risks such as landslides and heavy rainfall, which often disrupt power supply in critical times," Minister Wahge emphasized.

Expressing gratitude to both NGOs, Minister Wahge assured full government support for these initiatives and urged the organizations to continue their efforts in transforming the state's healthcare landscape.

Senior officials from the Health Department, Family Welfare, and National Health Mission (NHM) were present at the MoU signing ceremony, marking a significant step forward in Arunachal Pradesh’s healthcare development.