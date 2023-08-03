The Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) in Itanagar made another arrest in the case involving the alleged illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh. The arrested accused is identified as Jashi Wangsu, an accountant at the Deputy Director School Education office in Longding.

The case came to light after the Fact Finding Committee report of the Education Department raised concerns over fake appointments of 28 primary teachers in Longding district. Subsequently, the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) registered the case (SIC (VIG) PS C/No.02/2023) under several sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

After thorough interrogation and technical analysis, the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) apprehended Jashi Wangsu, aged 40 years and working as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and accountant at the office of DDSE, Longding. He is the son of Shri Namjang Wangsu, residing in New Colony, Longding District.

The investigation into the illegal appointment of the 28 primary teachers in Longding District is ongoing, with the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance).