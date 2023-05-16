The picturesque town of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh welcomed a distinguished guest as Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, arrived for a three-day official visit. Accompanied by Dy. Director Nabam Rajesh from the Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as other officials from the state capital, Itanagar, Kumar embarked on a series of engagements aimed at fostering rural development in the region.

The visit commenced with a momentous inauguration at Jemeithang, where the Additional Secretary unveiled the newly constructed Panchayat Bhawan cum Common Service Centre. This significant infrastructure project, built under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan, is set to enhance the administrative capabilities of the local Panchayats. In an effort to connect with the grassroots, Kumar engaged in meaningful interactions with village head Gaon Burahs and Panchayat members from various villages under the vibrant village of Jemeithang.

Continuing the visit, the esteemed official proceeded to the Kenzamani post, where he paid homage and offered prayers at a revered holy tree. Steeped in historical significance, it is believed that the tree was planted by the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso, upon his entry into India in 1959. This sacred site holds deep spiritual and cultural value for the local community.

Throughout his visit to Jemeithang, Kumar was accompanied by notable figures including Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tawang, Leki Gombu, Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lungla, Tashi Dhondup, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Tenzin Jambey, as well as various Circle Officers, Zilla Parishad Members, and Panchayat members from the Jemeithang area. In a gesture of support for budding entrepreneurs, the visiting officials chose to stay in different homestays within Jemeithang, further promoting the vibrant village initiative.