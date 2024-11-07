Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 7 announced the promotion of 16 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers from Selection Grade to Administrative Grade, a move aimed at strengthening the governance capacity of Team Arunachal. The decision was based on recommendations made during the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting held on October 25. The promotion, effective immediately, reflects the government’s commitment to accelerating the state’s development by empowering experienced officers in key administrative roles.

“Happy to share that 16 APCS (Selection Grade) officers have been promoted with immediate effect to APCS (Administrative Grade). I hope that as esteemed members of Team Arunachal, they will continue working hard to maintain an accelerated pace of all-round development of the state where no one is left behind,” Chief Minister Khandu said extending his congratulations and best wishes to the officers.

The promoted officers, including Shri Charu Nili, Ms. Maman Padung, Shri Sang Khandu, and Ms. Jayanti Pertin, will assume their new roles with an upgraded pay level—Level-13 in the pay matrix, with a salary range of Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900 per month, along with additional allowances as per state regulations. The list also features accomplished officers such as Mabi Taipodia, Ainstain Koyu, and Dr. (Ms.) Manjuli Komut, highlighting a diverse representation in the state’s leadership.

Also Read: Arunachal sets milestone with 100 MBBS seats at TRIHMS, boosts medical education