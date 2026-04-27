Arunachal Government pushes rural livelihoods through sericulture, beekeeping training in East Siang

The Department of Sericulture under the Directorate of Textile and Handicraft recently conducted training programmes on beekeeping and the promotion of sericulture at the Sericulture Farm in Sille, under Ruksin Sub-Division in East Siang district.

More than 40 farmers participated in the programme, including registered beneficiaries engaged in beekeeping and sericulture, as well as interested individuals from nearby villages such as Remi, Tekang, Ruksin, Sika Tode and Sika Bamin.

The training focused on imparting practical knowledge on bee rearing and silkworm cultivation as viable income-generating activities. Officials and subject experts provided guidance on scientific methods of beekeeping, plantation of host plants for silkworms, and various stages of silk production.

Talong Tadeng, Zonal Officer of Zone-II, stated that the initiative aimed to equip farmers with technical expertise to enhance productivity and sustainability in both sectors.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Director of Sericulture Dagmo Riba said that selected farmers would receive further training on advanced techniques in silkworm and bee rearing. He added that the government would extend support in the form of equipment and plantation resources required for sericulture activities.

Officials urged participants to apply the knowledge gained during the training, particularly in pre-cocoon and post-cocoon processes, along with beekeeping practices, to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and generate employment in rural areas.