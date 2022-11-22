Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu made a slew of announcements today on November 22, ahead of the year-end that would undoubtedly ring in an optimistic mood for all.

The most significant announcement, which will bring a sigh of relief to educated unemployed youths in the state, particularly victims of the recent APPSC fiasco, is that the state government has decided to raise the eligible age of APST candidates from 37 to 40 years for appearing in APPSC examinations.

Expressing shock and disgust over the recent paper leakage scam at the state's top recruiting body, Khandu stated that the state government is aware of the over-aging concerns of aspirants and has decided to raise the age limit.

“It was our government that had increased the age limit for APPSC examinations from 35 to 37 for APSTs. Now we will increase it to 40 for benefit of all aspirants including those who have been deprived of a fair chance due to few vested interest persons,” Khandu said.

He stated that the state public service commission is undergoing a complete overhaul and that a more robust and stringent SoP, similar to the staff selection board, would be in place soon.

The Chief Minister assured the people that his government will deal all kinds of corruption with iron fist and warned corrupt officials, “I (chief minister) may not have the power to give employment but I still have the power to take it away.”

In accordance with the 7th CPC, Khandu additionally announced that the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of all regular state government employees would be increased by 4%, bringing their DA/DR from 34% to 28% effective July 1, 2022.

State government employees will now receive the same House Rent Allowance (HRA) as central government employees.

Khandu also announced that government doctors will now receive Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA), a long-pending request of the state's doctor fraternity.

He stated that the state exchequer will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 172 crore per year in order to implement all of these announcements, but that his government is capable and ready to bear it.

“Our government is a performing government. In recent years we have more than doubled our revenue generation and Rs 172 crore is but a small amount to be spent on welfare of our employees, who in fact are the backbone of the government,” he said.

Khandu, however, expressed hope that the around 68000 state government workers would respond favourably and carry out their responsibilities with honesty and diligence.

Khandu reaffirmed that the nation and the state are making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending the celebration of the Vivekananda Kendra's 50 years of service to the country this evening at the DK Convention Centre.

He asserted that Mananiya Eknath Ranade, the founder of the Vivekananda Kendra, will always be owed gratitude for selecting Arunachal Pradesh as the Kendra's karmabhoomi back in 1977, when the first set of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalayas were founded in what was then a Union Territory.

In Arunachal Pradesh now, the Kendra is in charge of 41 schools.

Khandu praised the schools managed by the Kendra, especially the VKVs, for giving the tribal children a comprehensive nationalistic education. He claimed that VKVs have made an enormous contribution to the state's improved educational climate.