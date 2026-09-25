Arunachal government releases September salaries early ahead of bank strike

The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved the early release of September salaries, wages and pension benefits ahead of a proposed three-day bank strike, officials said on September 25.

The payments have been authorised for today, covering regular government employees as well as casual, contingency and contractual staff. Pensioners and those due retirement benefits will also receive their payments under the order.

The decision was issued by Joint Secretary (Budget) Ikar Birchi on Thursday following an advisory from the Ministry of Finance warning of possible disruption to banking services from September 28 to 30 due to the proposed strike.

The government has directed treasury and sub-treasury officers, drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) and regional banking authorities to ensure that the payments are processed as instructed. The order described the matter as urgent.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents several major bank employee unions.

One of the unions' key demands is the introduction of a five-day working week, with all Saturdays declared holidays. They are seeking parity with the working arrangements followed by the Reserve Bank of India, central government offices and the insurance sector.