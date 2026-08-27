Arunachal government seeks details of residents missing in Nepal floods

The Arunachal Pradesh government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit details of residents from their respective districts who may have travelled to Nepal and gone missing following the devastating flash floods.

The exercise was initiated after an urgent request from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) seeking information on people who may have lost contact with their families after the disaster.

The state government has asked Deputy Commissioners to collect and compile the names and contact details of Arunachal Pradesh residents reported missing in Nepal. The information will be used to help establish contact with their families and facilitate necessary assistance.

The consolidated details will subsequently be shared with the concerned authorities for further action, according to an official communication issued by the Department of Disaster Management.

The flash flood, triggered by a massive collapse of ice, rock and debris in the Himalayan region along the Nepal-Tibet border, caused widespread devastation, sweeping away homes and damaging villages, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

At least 357 people were reported dead in Nepal, while hundreds of others, including foreign tourists, remained missing.