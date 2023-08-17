The Arunachal government on August 16 set up a one-man inquiry commission (OMIC) headed by Justice (Retd) PK Deka to probe into allegations of leakages of question papers of recruitment examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from 2014 to 2022.

It may be recalled that earlier a letter was written to the union department of Justice in this regard, which had forwarded a list of names of retired judges of North East. The order was issued after following an elaborate process,

The terms of reference of the OMIC are: i) to inquire into the facts and circumstances of the incidents of leakage of question papers in APPSC exams held from 01.04.14 to 31.08.22; ii) to inquire into lapses on the part of officers/officials and other stakeholders involved directly indirectly in the recruitment process; iii) to suggest remedial measures for free and fair recruitment; and iv) to make recommendations on any other related issues.



Also Read: Arunachal Joint Steering Committee accuses state government of not fulfilling demands on APPSC paper leak scam

The OMIC during the probe may summon any person and examine him on oath; require discovery and production of any document; receive evidence on affidavit; requisition any public record or copy thereof from any office and examine witnesses or documents. It will submit its report within three months.

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on August 11 hit out at the state government, accusing it of not being serious about fulfilling the 13 demands placed by the committee.

During a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo said that they had high expectations from the government, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu that their demands would be fulfilled.

“During a meeting on February 18 this year all of our 13 demands were addressed. The CM had personally assured us that all the demands would be fulfilled slowly. We do agree with the initiative the government has taken with regard to certain demands, and we appreciate it. But the majority of demands have not been fulfilled till now,'' Nalo added.