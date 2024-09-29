Beneficiaries of Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) will receive cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh after the government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed that the ILBS will offer cashless treatment based on credit authorisation issued by the scheme on the recommendation of the referral board in the Naharlagun-based Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The TRIHMS, located near the capital city of Itanagar, is Arunachal Pradesh's first medical college and state hospital.

"I am extremely delighted to share that we have signed an MoU with the ILBS, Delhi. Through this MoU, ILBS will extend cashless benefits to beneficiaries of CMAAY scheme in the hospital up to Rs 5 lakh based on credit authorisation issued by State Health Agency CMAAY on the recommendation of the referral board in TRIHMS," Khandu said.

The credit facility has been extended to the people of Arunachal Pradesh at Central Government Health Scheme (CHGS) rates as a special case.

The MoU was signed by Krishna Kumar Singh, Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, and Arun Kumar Rastogi, Head Operations, Medical, ILBS.

"The MoU shows our commitment to providing the best possible healthcare to our people," the chief minister said.

Under the CMAAY, if a family registers for the scheme, it can receive health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh annually for its members.

(With PTI inputs)