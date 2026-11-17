The Arunachal Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to establish the state's second medical college in Namsai, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein holding discussions with representatives of a Tamil Nadu-based healthcare institution on November 17.

The proposed Chow Khamoon Namshum Gohain Memorial VELS Medical College is expected to strengthen healthcare facilities in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and provide local students with more opportunities to pursue medical education within the state.

In a post on X, Mein said he met a delegation from VELS Medical College and Hospital, Tamil Nadu, along with officials of the state Health Department to discuss the proposed institution under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The discussions covered the expansion of the existing 100-bedded Namsai District Hospital, land allotment, regulatory clearances and infrastructure support required to take the project forward.

The proposed medical college is planned to have an annual intake of 100 MBBS students and a 420-bed teaching hospital. The existing district hospital is expected to be expanded by adding 320 beds.

The project was initially estimated to cost around Rs 375 crore, while subsequent project documents placed the expenditure at nearly Rs 356 crore.

Officials said the project has also received in-principle consideration for financial support under the Centre's Viability Gap Funding scheme, which supports socially important infrastructure projects implemented through the PPP model.

Mein said the government would facilitate the necessary approvals and coordination to ensure the timely progress of the project.