Arunachal government to facilitate smooth, timely execution of Dibang project: Dy CM Chowna Mein

The Arunachal Pradesh government will extend full support to ensure the timely completion of the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Lower Dibang Valley district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on September 13.

Mein said project executive director Narender Kumar and senior officials met him to discuss issues that could affect the smooth implementation of the project.

The discussions covered land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, mobile connectivity, local security, infrastructure development and power requirements, according to Mein.

He said the project was strategically and developmentally important for Arunachal Pradesh and would strengthen the state's power generation capacity while contributing to its socio-economic development.

"I assured Narender Kumar of the full cooperation and support of the Arunachal Pradesh government in addressing the issues involved and facilitating seamless coordination among all stakeholders for the successful and timely completion of the project," Mein said in a social media post.

Being developed by NHPC Limited, the Rs 31,875-crore project involves the construction of a 278-metre-high concrete gravity dam across the Dibang River.

The project is expected to generate 11,223 million units of electricity annually. It is also designed to help moderate floods in downstream areas during peak monsoon periods.

Once completed, the dam is projected to become India's highest dam and the world's highest roller-compacted concrete dam.

Under the project's terms, Arunachal Pradesh will receive 12 per cent of the power generated as free power, along with an additional 1 per cent for the Local Area Development Fund.