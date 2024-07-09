The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced its decision to honor and commend the top five Assembly Constituencies from both Western and Eastern Parliamentary Constituencies for securing the highest percentage of votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held 2024 general elections. This marks the first time such recognition has been bestowed.

In the Western Parliamentary Constituency, the top constituencies recognized for their significant BJP support are:

1. Jikke Tako from 20-Tali with 91.76 per cent of the votes

2. Pema Khandu from 3-Mukto with 91.59 per cent

3. Pani Taram from 21-Koloriang with 80.28 per cent

4. Dongru Siongju from 7-Bomdila with 73.53 per cent

5. Tsering Dorjee from 2-Tawang with 73.34 per cent

Similarly, in the Eastern Parliamentary Constituency, the top constituencies recognized include:

1. Chowna Mein from 46-Chowkham with 81.60 per cent

2. Dasanglu Pul from 45-Hayuliang with 78.80 per cent

3. Zingnu Namchoom from 47-Namsai with 68.52 per cent

4. Honchun Ngamdam from 60-Ponchau-Wakka with 59.79 per cent

5. Mutchu Mithi from 43-Roing with 58.54 per cent

Additionally, overall top constituencies across Arunachal Pradesh recognized for their strong BJP support include:

1. Pani Taram from 21-Koloriang with 91.73 per cent

2. Hayeng Mangfi from 9-Chayangtajo with 80.57 per cent

3. Ealing Tallang from 10-Seppa East with 80.35 per cent

4. Zingnu Namchoom from 47-Namsai with 70.84 per cent

5. Honchun Ngamdam from 60-Ponchao-Wakka with 65.98 per cent

Chief Minister (CM) congratulated each constituency for their outstanding achievements, emphasizing their dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving the people of Arunachal Pradesh.