The Arunachal Pradesh government will introduce a ropeway system and electric buses in Itanagar to improve its urban transport infrastructure.

The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, said on Agust 13 night that discussions for the installation of the ropeway system are in the final stages.

He said that the IMC is engaging with companies based in Hyderabad and Gujarat to finalise the project.

The proposed ropeway will offer a scenic and efficient transport route connecting key areas of the city, operating between Lobi in Division 4, the Secretariat, Ganga Market, Chimpu and vice versa.

In addition to the ropeway, the IMC is collaborating with Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) to operate 10 electric buses in the capital city, with the potential for future expansion, he said.

It will depend on the success of the trials, he said.

"These developments demonstrate IMC's dedication to modernising its transport network and promoting sustainable urban mobility," the mayor added.