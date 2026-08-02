Arunachal government transfers nine specialist doctors to strengthen healthcare services across state

The Arunachal Pradesh government has transferred nine specialist doctors to various district hospitals and community health centres across the state to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve the availability of specialist medical services.

According to an order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on July 27, the transfers have been made with immediate effect in the interest of public service and with the approval of the competent authority.

The transferred doctors belong to the departments of Paediatrics, Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Pathology. The reshuffle aims to ensure better distribution of specialist healthcare services across different districts.

Under the transfer order, Dr. Ojing Tayeng has been moved from District Hospital, Yingkiong, to District Hospital, Likhabali; Dr. Inan Lollen from District Hospital, Boleng, to District Hospital, Basar; Dr. Martum Jokik from District Hospital, Koloriang, to Community Health Centre, Chowkham; Dr. Rita Mena from District Hospital, Anini, to Zonal General Hospital, Tezu; Dr. Tana Jesy Tara from Community Health Centre, Doimukh, to Community Health Centre, Sagalee; Dr. Deepa Yudik Taba from Community Health Centre, Seijosa, to District Hospital, Anini; Dr. Surat Nabam from Community Health Centre, Pake Kessang, to Urban Community Health Centre, Itafort; Dr. Nang Neeta from Zonal General Hospital, Aalo, to District Hospital, Namsai; and Dr. Kago Aring from General Tadar Zonal General Hospital, Ziro, to Zonal General Hospital, Tezu.

The department has directed all concerned authorities and the transferred doctors to comply with the order immediately. The notification was issued under the signature of Pawan Kumar Sain, IAS, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.