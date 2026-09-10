Arunachal government working to improve quality of government schools: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 10 said his government is focusing on improving the quality of education in government schools by strengthening infrastructure, ensuring adequate teachers and implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Khandu said a task force has been constituted for the implementation of NEP 2020 in the state. He added that the government was laying greater emphasis on providing proper school infrastructure and ensuring adequate teaching staff.

Speaking at the state-level Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students’ Awards ceremony in Itanagar, Khandu said substantial recruitment of subject teachers through the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission had already been undertaken.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the recent increase in enrolment in government schools across the state, describing the trend as encouraging at a time when declining enrolment in government schools has emerged as a challenge in several parts of the country.

At the ceremony, Khandu felicitated 30 state-level toppers from Classes III to XII for the 2024–25 academic session. Around 840 students received the meritorious student award at various district levels.

Congratulating the achievers, Khandu urged them to remain disciplined, focused and committed to excellence. He also acknowledged the contribution of parents, families, teachers and friends in supporting the students throughout their academic journey.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal traditions, the Chief Minister urged students to uphold the culture of respecting parents, elders and teachers. He also stressed the importance of sports alongside academics, saying physical activity is essential for the overall development of young people. According to Khandu, government schools across the state have playgrounds to encourage participation in sports.

On employment opportunities, the Chief Minister said the government is working to create avenues for young people in both the government and private sectors, while also encouraging entrepreneurship.

Khandu also encouraged Arunachal’s youth to consider joining the armed forces as officers. He said the state’s first Sainik School has been established at Pasighat, while a second one is coming up at Tawang.

He further said the state government is working with the Army to establish a structured coaching mechanism for selected Arunachal students preparing for the NDA and CDS examinations.

Sharing his personal experience, Khandu said he was himself a product of the government school system and understood the challenges faced by such institutions. He recalled studying at Government Gompa Middle School in Tawang and being part of its first batch after the school was upgraded to the secondary level.