The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended a CBI investigation into the paper leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer examination.

In this regard, State Vigilance Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, has shot a letter to the Department of Personnel Training (DoPT) seeking necessary action for the transfer of the case to the CBI for further investigation.

"The case is serious in nature and investigation by local police reveals involvement of state government officials as well as possibility of inter-state ramifications. Therefore, you are requested to initiate necessary action for transfer of the instant case to CBI for further investigation by them," Tayeng said in the letter.

All the relevant records and documents pertaining to the investigation have also been sent to the Centre.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case and the investigation commenced after a candidate named Gyamar Padang filed a police complaint on August 29 alleging that the AE (civil) examination paper was leaked.

On October 3, police nabbed three persons of which two are candidates, while the third is a family member of one of the candidates.

Previously, the police had arrested APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examination Taket Jerang (53), AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26), Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav, Tanyang Gaduk (57), GPS Tarak Pangin junior teacher Tama Saroh (53), and courier runner Dilip Saha.

On September 27, the case was transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), and the state government referred it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).