Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) during a visit to Roing's district hospital, adopted two Tuberculosis (TB) patients from the Lower Dibang Valley district.

Parnaik adopted the patients as part of his role as a Nikshay Mitra, an initiative providing nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support to patients.

An official statement from the Raj Bhavan, on October 28 stated that the Governor also presented food baskets to the two patients.

Interacting with MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Puinnyo Apum and health officials, Parnaik highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025, ahead of the global TB-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of 2030.

He urged people to unite in supporting this commitment.

Parnaik encouraged officials to promote healthy lifestyles and leverage technology for better analysis and planning.

He also praised the dedication of doctors, nurses and paramedics in driving social reforms within the health centres.

District tuberculosis officer Dr Saga Migri briefed the governor on the disease and other health issues in the district, the statement added.