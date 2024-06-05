The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik and the First Lady of the State Anagha Parnaik took part in World Environment Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 5th June 2024.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’.

The Governor and the First Lady planted saplings of Lal Chandan or Red Sandalwood within the Raj Bhavan premises.

The Governor highlighted the deep connection the people of Arunachal Pradesh have with nature, maintaining a balance between development and conservation. He urged the public to continue their efforts in this regard.



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He emphasized the importance of ecosystems, stating that their health is crucial to the well-being of the planet and its inhabitants. Restoring ecosystems, he noted, would improve livelihoods, control diseases, and reduce the risks of natural disasters.

He also pointed out that ecosystem restoration is vital for meeting the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Governor called for collective efforts in ecosystem restoration and encouraged active participation to ensure a better environment for future generations.

The Governor and the First Lady interacted with the staff and officials of the Environment and Forests Department at Raj Bhavan, praising their work and urging them to keep the Raj Bhavan area and the State Capital clean, green, and plastic-free.