Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Chowna Mein who holds a crucial portfolio of finance, planning & power called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on April 26.

They reviewed developmental programmes and projects.

The Governor emphasized that the flagship programmes of the State and Central Government must reach the targeted population. He said that proper digitization of information, real-time monitoring and office automation should be prioritized at all levels of governance.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the challenges of development in interior and rural areas and the need to capitalize on the vibrancy of border villages by making them tourist destinations. The Governor made various suggestions and methods to achieve the same.

Also Read: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu advocates nine parameters for sustainable village development

The Governor, who interacted with government officials and villagers in remote areas during his recent tour to border areas, stressed the need to provide financial and technical assistance to people in the border areas if we want the villagers to reverse migrate to their villages and have economic opportunities in their villages itself.

The Governor said that the State Government officials must reach out to the rural community. He said that a hand-holding approach must be adopted to motivate the agrarian communities to go for multiple cropping and horticultural ventures along with traditional farming.

The Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister also deliberated upon the development of hydro-power potential in the State and emphasized on developing micro-hydel plants in the border villages to provide a stable power supply.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the finance and investment and power portfolios, briefed the Governor on the State’s financial position and budgetary planning and measures being undertaken by the State.