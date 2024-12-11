Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Wednesday, December 11 highlighted the need for a comprehensive strategy to manage defence lands, ensuring a balance between national security imperatives, environmental considerations, and the well-being of local communities.

During a meeting with S N Gupta, Principal Director of Defence Estates under the Eastern Command Kolkata, at Raj Bhavan, Governor Parnaik advocated for reforms in land management and enhanced collaboration. He emphasized that optimizing the use of defence land for infrastructure development must not compromise military readiness, according to a communiqué from Raj Bhavan.

Governor Parnaik highlighted the importance of fostering synergy between civil and military authorities. He stated that establishing effective communication channels with local administrations could strengthen civil-military relations and ensure that defence requirements align with local developmental aspirations.

He directed Gupta to uphold due diligence in land acquisitions and hiring processes, adhering strictly to established protocols in collaboration with the state administration. Transparency, fairness, and legal compliance in documentation were stressed as critical factors for maintaining trust and efficiency.

Earlier, Gupta briefed the governor on various issues related to defence lands in Arunachal Pradesh. The meeting was also attended by Defence Estates Director K V Nagi Reddy and Defence Estate Officer Koli Akash Santosh.



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