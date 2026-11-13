Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on November 13 called for collective efforts by families, schools, communities and government agencies to ensure the safety and overall development of children.

In his message on the eve of Children’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Governor said children must be provided with a safe and supportive environment to learn, grow and realise their potential.

Describing children as the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation, Parnaik said their dreams, curiosity and creativity hold the promise of a brighter future.

He stressed the need to protect children from abuse, exploitation, neglect, child labour, trafficking and all forms of violence.

Emphasising holistic development, the Governor said parents, teachers and society must work together to ensure proper nutrition, healthcare, quality education and equal opportunities for every child.

He also urged children to dream big, work hard and remain curious, expressing confidence that they would develop the skills and confidence needed to face future challenges.