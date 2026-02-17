Arunachal Governor calls for collective responsibility to keep Itanagar clean

Stressing the need for improved civic responsibility and better urban management, K. T. Parnaik on February 17, called for collective efforts to maintain cleanliness in the state capital.

Chairing a review meeting at the Lok Bhavan on sanitation and civic amenities, the Governor urged citizens to respect public spaces, adopt hygienic practices, and contribute towards the cost of essential services delivered by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), according to an official statement.

He emphasised the judicious utilisation of IMC funds and called for the active involvement of corporators in planning and implementation. Parnaik said elected representatives must take responsibility for mobilising public cooperation to ensure adherence to civic duties and cleanliness norms.

Expressing concern over the maintenance of the city’s cremation ground, the Governor said the facility must be managed with dignity and sensitivity. He stressed the importance of proper record-keeping, regular upkeep and responsible administration to keep it clean and accessible.

Highlighting Itanagar’s environmental appeal, Parnaik suggested that the road from Donyi Polo Airport to the capital be developed into a green corridor showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s rich flora and fauna. He advised the Urban Development Department, Itanagar Capital Region district administration and the IMC to coordinate efforts in this regard.

Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta called for greater inter-departmental coordination, while Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Pandey presented details on waste management, sanitation initiatives and measures to improve civic amenities.

Mayor Likha Nari Tadar reiterated her vision of a plastic-free capital and sought cooperation from all sections of society to achieve the goal.