Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on November 10 called on students to stay away from drugs, embrace emerging technologies and develop skills beyond academics, stressing that the younger generation would have a key role in shaping India's development by 2047.

Addressing the College Day celebration of Government College Doimukh, the Governor said education should extend beyond examinations and focus on developing critical thinking, creativity, innovation and social responsibility.

He urged students to read beyond textbooks, question existing ideas and use Artificial Intelligence responsibly, while developing communication skills, digital competence and teamwork to prepare for future challenges.

Emphasising the dangers of substance abuse, Parnaik cautioned students against drugs and other harmful influences, urging them to protect their health and aspirations. He also called for greater student participation in campaigns against substance abuse through volunteering and community engagement.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat\@2047, the Governor said students of today would become the leaders responsible for translating the vision of a developed India into reality when the country marks 100 years of Independence.

He encouraged young people to think beyond conventional boundaries, create opportunities and develop into capable, honest and compassionate leaders while remaining connected to the cultural values of Arunachal Pradesh.

Describing the ideal Gen Z as educated, patriotic and socially responsible, Parnaik said young people must remain mentally alert, physically fit and morally upright to contribute meaningfully to society.

He also stressed the role of educational institutions and faculty members in shaping young minds, saying creativity, innovation and service should receive as much importance as academic performance.

The Governor commended the college fraternity, particularly its students' organisation, for organising the programme.