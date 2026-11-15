Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on November 15 called for greater efforts to improve education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and skill development among tribal communities while preserving their distinct cultural identities.

In a message marking Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, observed on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Governor said the occasion should inspire people to move beyond remembering the tribal icon and work towards the overall development and empowerment of indigenous communities.

Parnaik described tribal communities as custodians of a rich cultural legacy, with their languages, folklore, indigenous knowledge, festivals, music, dances and traditional crafts contributing to India's heritage.

He noted that Arunachal Pradesh, with 23 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, reflects the country's remarkable cultural diversity. He also highlighted the values of community harmony, respect for nature and peaceful coexistence reflected in tribal traditions.

Paying tribute to Birsa Munda, the Governor described him as a visionary tribal leader, freedom fighter and spiritual guide who championed the rights of indigenous communities and defended their land, identity, faith and ancestral traditions.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also paid tribute to Birsa Munda, describing tribal heritage as an inseparable part of India's identity, shaped by courage, sacrifice, resilience and a deep connection with land and traditions.

In a social media message, Khandu said Birsa Munda challenged colonial oppression and inspired people to stand up for their rights, dignity and identity. He also extended greetings to people on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

Born in 1875 in Ulihatu village in present-day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda mobilised tribal communities against colonial rule. He died in British custody on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25.

His birth anniversary has been observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas since 2021 to honour the contributions of tribal communities, particularly their role in India's freedom struggle and the preservation of the country's cultural heritage.