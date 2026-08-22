Arunachal Governor calls for preventive child protection framework

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) has called for shifting from a complaint-based approach to a preventive child protection framework, with greater focus on early identification of vulnerable children and stronger action against child abuse, trafficking, child labour, substance abuse, school dropouts and cyber exploitation.

The Governor expressed concern over the growing number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the low rate of prosecution in the state. He also called for stricter monitoring of child care institutions and effective implementation of child protection laws.

Parnaik made the remarks when Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Ratan Anya, along with members of the Commission, called on him at Lok Bhavan.

During the meeting, Anya briefed the Governor on the outcome of the two-day North East SCPCRs Convention on Child Rights, held in Tawang on July 31 and August 1. The convention brought together child rights institutions from across the Northeast to discuss emerging challenges, best practices and collaborative measures for child protection.

The Governor said the well-being of children must be treated as a shared responsibility of the government and society, stressing that every child deserves a safe childhood, quality education, good health, protection from exploitation and equal opportunities.

He urged the Commission to strengthen district-level monitoring and coordinate closely with schools, Anganwadi centres, law enforcement agencies, health departments and community organisations to identify children in distress at an early stage.

Parnaik also called for regular inspections of observation homes, shelter homes, hostels and other child care institutions, while stressing effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act and Right to Education Act.

Highlighting growing social and digital challenges, the Governor called for a statewide Child Rights Awareness Movement, involving educational institutions, Panchayati Raj bodies, religious leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups and the media.

He said awareness programmes covering child protection laws, online safety, mental health, counselling services and reporting mechanisms should reach villages as well as urban areas across Arunachal Pradesh.

The APSCPCR chairperson assured the Governor that the Commission would work towards implementing his suggestions to create a safer, more inclusive and child-friendly environment in the state.