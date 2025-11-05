Arunachal Governor calls for quality boost, youth empowerment in higher education

Strengthening the state’s education and development framework took centre stage at a meeting between the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and representatives from Himalayan University and the Department of Higher Education (RUSA) held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Governor stressed the urgent need to raise the quality of higher education across government and private institutions. He highlighted youth empowerment as a key priority, urging universities to introduce skill-based and leadership-focused programmes aligned with national growth objectives.

Discussions also covered the state’s potential in agriculture and industry, with the Governor pointing to opportunities in vegetable exports and agro-based enterprises. He called for stronger collaboration between universities, government agencies, and private stakeholders to drive research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The delegation included Prakash Divakaran, Vice-Chancellor of Himalayan University; Minto Ete, Deputy Director of Higher Education (RUSA); Vijay Tripathi, Registrar; and Kido Bagra, Deputy Registrar.

Divakaran reaffirmed the university’s commitment to advancing education and socio-economic growth in the state, expressing appreciation for the Governor’s guidance.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to promote academic excellence, sustainable development, and youth leadership in Arunachal Pradesh.