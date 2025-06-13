Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday underscored the need for heightened strategic preparedness and robust community engagement among Indian Army troops stationed in the Northeast, citing sensitive border dynamics and evolving threats in the region.

Addressing personnel of the IV Corps at Tezpur during his three-day visit to key military establishments—including Rangia, Missamari, Thakubari, and Tezpur—the former Northern Army Commander urged soldiers to remain “vigilant, resolute, and forward-thinking.”

Parnaik, who once led the prestigious IV Corps himself, called on troops to adopt innovative approaches to modern warfare, move beyond traditional doctrines, and refine tactical skills. Emphasising perception management in forward areas, he advocated clear and composed communication under pressure.



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“Staying one step ahead of adversaries is not just a goal but a necessity,” he stated, during a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the 4 Corps War Memorial.

He also highlighted the strategic importance of building trust with border communities, stressing that locals are “our extended eyes and ears” and key to national security.

Citing progress under the Vibrant Villages Programme, Parnaik encouraged closer coordination between troops and civil administrations to bring development to remote areas.

The governor praised the Army’s Sadbhavana (Goodwill) initiatives in promoting education, healthcare, and youth empowerment. He urged personnel to serve as role models and inspire local youth to join the armed forces, reinforcing the cycle of service and national pride.