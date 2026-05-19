Arunachal Governor calls for strengthening MSMEs to boost rural economy and youth employment

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K. T. Parnaik has called for greater augmentation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the sector can become a strong pillar of the state’s socio-economic development.

During an interaction with Santanu Srivastava in New Delhi on May 18, the Governor highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s vast potential for entrepreneurship and local enterprise development due to its rich natural resources, tribal crafts, organic farming potential, forest produce, tourism opportunities and unique cultural heritage.

He said MSMEs can generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for youth, women, artisans, farmers and self-help groups across the state. The Governor identified sectors such as food processing, bamboo and cane products, handloom and handicrafts, eco-tourism, horticulture, herbal products, organic agriculture and small-scale manufacturing as areas with immense potential.

Parnaik further noted that strengthening MSMEs would help promote self-reliance, reduce unemployment and discourage migration of youth to cities in search of jobs. He added that local enterprises also help preserve traditional skills and indigenous knowledge while empowering entrepreneurs with financial independence.

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure and institutional support, the Governor said improved connectivity, financial assistance, skill development, market access and digital inclusion are essential for MSMEs to drive inclusive growth and strengthen the rural economy.

He also said the development of MSMEs would contribute significantly towards the vision of an “Atmanirbhar Arunachal” and “Viksit Bharat.”