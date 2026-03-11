Arunachal governor calls for sustainable tourism to create jobs and protect ecology

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) has called on tour operators to lead efforts in sustainable and responsible tourism across the state.

Speaking to representatives from the North East India Tourism Confederation and Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association at Lok Bhavan, he emphasised community involvement, adventure tourism development, skill training, and targeted promotion.

"These initiatives will boost tourism and also create employment opportunities, preserve the rich cultural heritage, and ensure balanced development across Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

The governor highlighted operators' potential to foster eco-friendly practices that protect the state's sensitive Himalayan environment. He urged promotion of homestays and village tourism to ensure locals gain directly from the sector.

Parnaik aligned his remarks with the state government's goal of building a responsible tourism economy that safeguards forests, rivers, culture, and heritage. Arunachal offers vast scope for trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, wildlife safaris, and expeditions, he noted.

He advised operators to craft fresh adventure packages, open new trekking trails in remote areas, and train local guides to draw domestic and foreign visitors. "Expanding trekking and expedition opportunities in remote areas will help boost tourism and create meaningful employment for local youth," he added.

Capacity building remains key, with regular training for guides, drivers, homestay hosts, and hospitality staff to raise standards. Operators should partner with government bodies on digital marketing, travel fairs, influencer drives, and tailored packages to widen appeal.

Attendees included North East India Tourism Confederation vice-president Tsering Wange, and Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association members Yomjum Yomgam and Menbi Riddi.