Arunachal Governor calls youth the ‘torchbearers of tomorrow’ at Northeast NSS festival valedictory

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) graced the valedictory ceremony of the North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival at Himalayan University, Itanagar, on 18 November 2025, celebrating the energy, talent, and community spirit of young volunteers from across the region.

A total of 320 NSS volunteers from all eight Northeastern states participated in cultural, quiz, and presentation competitions, with the Governor presenting awards and merit certificates to the winners.

Shri Akshya Thakur from Bodoland University, Assam, received the Best NSS Volunteer Award, while Manipur was declared the most disciplined team. Arunachal Pradesh secured first prize in the traditional group dance competition. Miss Heisnam Cindy of Manipur won first place in the PPT presentation contest, Miss Curie Koijan of Manipur topped the extempore speech category, and Arunachal’s Techi Monica and Vicky Puroik won the quiz competition.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that NSS volunteers held a vital role in nation-building by channeling their youthful energy into meaningful service. He said the youth are the future torchbearers of the region and the nation, adding that they will shape the direction of society as India progresses toward 2047. He encouraged them to prepare for leadership by remaining disciplined, motivated, and committed to the larger good. “You already possess immense potential, strength, talent, and creativity. What remains is to nurture these gifts with dedication and channel them towards constructive nation-building,” he said.

The Governor urged the youth to stay physically strong, mentally alert, morally upright, and self-disciplined. He called the North East NSS Festival a vibrant celebration of youth power and cultural richness, embodying the spirit of “Ashtalakshmi,” a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also highlighted the transformational impact of the Act East Policy, stating that it continues to drive comprehensive development across the region.

Calling upon volunteers to become ambassadors of the North East, he said, “You represent the spirit, energy, and promise of our homeland. Let the world know that the North East is not just a place but an experience of nature, culture, and harmony.”

The Governor also suggested introducing sessions on national security and global issues within NSS activities to better prepare students for future responsibilities. Expressing concern over the growing drug menace, he urged volunteers to spread awareness and compassion across schools, neighbourhoods, and households.

He commended the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, NSS Regional Directorate (Guwahati), the Arunachal Pradesh State NSS Cell, the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, and Himalayan University for the successful conduct of the festival. Senior officials including Commissioner of Education Shri Amjad Tak, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, and State Liaison Officer Dr. A.K. Mishra also addressed the gathering.

The valedictory programme featured a colourful Cultural Parade and captivating performances showcasing the diversity of the North East. Later, during his maiden visit to the Himalayan University campus, the Governor participated in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation programme, marking the conclusion of his visit.