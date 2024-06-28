Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, marked his 71st birthday by visiting the Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired in Chimpu.

Accompanied by the First Lady of the State, Anagha Parnaik, the Governor spent quality time with the children and staff of the institute.

During the visit, the Governor interacted with the children, whom he referred to as the ‘Shining Stars of Arunachal Pradesh’, and conveyed his admiration for their spirit of learning and endurance.

He assured that the State Government and Raj Bhavan would provide all possible opportunities for the students to excel in various fields at both the State and national levels. The Governor also promised to invite the students to Raj Bhavan for Children’s Day and other functions, and committed to providing better equipment and study materials for their learning and therapy needs.

The event featured a colorful cultural program and a Yoga demonstration presented by the students in honor of the Governor and the First Lady. Chairman of Donyi Polo Mission, Shri Gegong Apang, former Chief Minister, and Principal Shri Arbinda Dey expressed their gratitude for the Governor's patronage and for providing necessary furniture for the hostels.