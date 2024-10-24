The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), marked the 63rd Raising Day of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the North East Frontier Headquarters in Itanagar today. In his address, the Governor praised the unwavering commitment and professionalism of the ‘Himveers,’ emphasizing their critical role in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

At the event, which featured a formal Guard of Honour, the Governor urged ITBP personnel to adopt modern technologies and remain vigilant in their duties. “Your tireless efforts embody the core ethos of ITBP: professionalism, excellence, and a sense of duty,” he remarked. He further highlighted the importance of fostering goodwill among local populations and assisting village administrations to ensure developmental initiatives reach even the most remote areas.

Later in the day, the Governor flagged off the Itanagar-Ziro leg of a 17-day motorcycle expedition led by the Indian Navy. The expedition aims to promote maritime awareness and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. During the flag-off ceremony at Raj Bhavan, the Governor described Arunachal as a cultural mosaic with 26 major tribes and 100 sub-tribes, urging the naval team to engage with local youth and promote opportunities in the Armed Forces.

The expedition, part of a broader effort by the Indian Navy to connect with the northeastern states, started on 14 October from Guwahati and will conclude on 30 October 2024. The Governor expressed his hopes that the interactions between the naval team and the youth would inspire them towards careers in the Indian Navy.