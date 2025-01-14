The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, along with State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, participated in a vibrant kite flying event in Itanagar on 14th January 2025, marking the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The event, organized by the Governor’s Secretariat, saw enthusiastic participation from a large crowd, including children, senior officials, and locals.

The festival, celebrated with great fervour, not only highlighted the cultural significance of Makar Sankranti but also symbolized unity and pride within the community.



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Makar Sankranti is a festival that marks the transition of the sun into the northern hemisphere, symbolizing new beginnings.

Flying kites on this day represents freedom, aspirations, and letting go of past struggles. It is a tradition that promotes joy, positivity, and a sense of togetherness.

Additionally, the practice of kite flying during Makar Sankranti is believed to expose people to the sun after the winter, promoting good health.

The activity also encourages outdoor recreation, especially among the youth, helping reduce screen time and promoting physical activity.