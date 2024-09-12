Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik lauded the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their professionalism and commitment during a meeting with NE Frontier Headquarters Inspector General Dr. Akun Sabharwal at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The governor acknowledged ITBP’s vital role in maintaining security and assisting local communities in the state. He highlighted their dedication to duty and the support they offer to the local population, according to an official communiqué.

In their discussion, Parnaik and Sabharwal covered topics such as the development of Vibrant Border Villages, enhancing security measures, and improving communication infrastructure in the border regions.

Governor Parnaik also urged the ITBP to encourage local youth to join the armed forces, emphasizing the importance of national interest and mutual benefit. Dr. Sabharwal, who recently took charge of the NE Frontier Headquarters, assured the governor that he would address the key points raised during their conversation.