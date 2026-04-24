Arunachal Governor completes self-enumeration for Census 2027, urges public participation

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik on Friday, April 24 completed his self-enumeration for the upcoming Census 2027 at Lok Bhavan, encouraging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise.

Interacting with officials, the Governor emphasised that self-enumeration plays a crucial role in ensuring a credible and inclusive census, as it enables citizens to directly contribute to nation-building through accurate representation of their families, communities, and regions.

He noted that reliable census data serves as the foundation for planning essential services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and welfare schemes, and is vital for achieving the vision of a developed India.

The Governor also urged people across the state to take part in the process responsibly, highlighting the importance of accurate data in shaping future policies and development initiatives.