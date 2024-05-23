Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Kabak Yano for her successful ascent of Mount Everest, celebrating this significant achievement as a moment of pride for the state.

Governor Parnaik praised Yano's achievement, highlighting it as a testament to the resilience, courage, and talent of the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed that her remarkable feat would serve as an inspiration to other young individuals in the state, encouraging them to pursue excellence in their respective fields.

In his congratulatory message, the Governor also acknowledged the critical role played by the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang. He noted that Yano received her advanced mountaineering training at NIMAS, which has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing talented youth, enabling them to achieve high levels of success in mountaineering.

Governor Parnaik commended NIMAS for fulfilling its mission of developing skilled mountaineers, thereby contributing to such exceptional accomplishments as Yano's conquest of Everest.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Kabak Yano becomes fifth woman from state to climb Mt Everest