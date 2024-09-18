Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, on September 18 met Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the promotion of sports and participation in various competitions held at national and international levels.

In the meeting which was held in New Delhi, the Governor held discussions on the promotion of sports and capacity building to broaden participation, ways to achieve excellence in various national and international competitions, financial assistance for sportspersons, and development of infrastructure.

During the meet, the Arunachal Governor highlighted the achievements of prominent sportspersons like cricketer Techi Doria, weightlifter Yuker Sebi, Badminton player Laa Talar, Taekwondo martial artist, Miss Rupa Beyor and Everest climber Miss Kabak Yano.

He emphasised the need for intensified efforts to scout young talent across every district of the state and remarked that Arunachali youth possess immense potential but require proper guidance and opportunities to excel.

A strong advocate of sports medicine, the Governor urged the minister to ensure the provision of cutting-edge advancements in biomechanics, sports sciences, sports psychology, and recovery techniques. He said these tools were essential for helping athletes reach global standards in performance.

The Governor also called for state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern equipment, and comprehensive support systems to promote excellence in games and sports.

Mandaviya was supportive and forthcoming in providing assistance to young Everester Kabak Yano, as well as financial support for a cricket stadium. He acknowledged the need for sports medicine doctors and coaches for talent scouting and training our aspiring teams.

Acknowledging the sporting potential in the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the minister assured the Governor for more administrative and infrastructure support for the state and its sportspersons.