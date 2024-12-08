Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) made a generous donation to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) during the Armed Forces Flag Day observance in the state on December 7.

Along with the rest of the country, Arunachal's Rajya Sainik Board (RSB), led by Director cum Secretary RSB, Air Commodore R.D. Musabi (Retd.) observed the day and collected contributions for the AFFDF.

Participating in the Armed Forces Flag Day initiative at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, the Governor said that it motivates citizens to be partners in support of the Armed Forces who safeguard the integrity of the nation.

He said that Armed Forces Flag Day serves as a reminder to the citizens of the nation that the well-being of Armed Forces personnel rests in their hands, and they share this responsibility with the government of the day.

The Governor appealed to the people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. He explained that the fund would be used for the rehabilitation of battle casualties, as well as for the welfare of serving personnel, their families, and ex-servicemen and their families who are in dire straits.