Arunachal Governor encourages girl cadets to lead nation’s future, hails their rising role

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), returned to Sainik School Rewa—his alma mater and one of India’s premier military educational institutions—marking an emotional homecoming to the campus where he was part of the school’s first batch in 1962.

Standing before the historic Yuvraj Bhawan, the Governor reflected on the school’s foundational legacy, recalling its pioneering role in nurturing discipline, character, and leadership among generations of cadets. He paid tribute to the institution’s founders and highlighted how Sainik Schools across India have produced over 70% of the officers currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Addressing a gathering of cadets, Lt. Gen. Parnaik lauded Sainik School Rewa as one of the finest institutions in the country and urged students to uphold its values through discipline, hard work, teamwork, and healthy competition. He emphasized that leadership in the 21st century requires strong communication, empathy, collaboration, and integrity—core qualities needed to contribute to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

In a special interaction with girl cadets, the Governor praised their determination and growing presence in the nation’s military and academic landscape. Applauding them as symbols of empowerment, he encouraged them to continue breaking barriers and to lead with courage, wisdom, and grace. Drawing parallels with the virtues of Durga, Saraswati, and Lakshmi, he said the institution—and later the National Defence Academy—would shape them into capable leaders and problem-solvers. “The nation believes in you and depends on you,” he affirmed.

The Governor also addressed the faculty, acknowledging their pivotal role in grooming future leaders. He urged teachers to inspire by example, remain deeply involved in the cadets’ academic and physical training, and cultivate emotional intelligence and a growth mindset among students.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving global landscape, Lt. Gen. Parnaik called for renewed commitment to prepare cadets for emerging challenges. He expressed confidence that Sainik School Rewa would continue to uphold its reputation as a cradle of nation builders and a strong pillar of India’s defence and leadership ecosystem.