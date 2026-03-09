Arunachal governor encourages people to adopt kitchen gardening

K. T. Parnaik, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, on March 9 encouraged citizens to grow seasonal vegetables in their own backyards wherever possible, emphasising the benefits of kitchen gardening for food security and healthy living.

Planting avocado saplings at the horticultural farm of Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, Parnaik said even small kitchen gardens can provide fresh, healthy and chemical-free vegetables for families while reducing dependence on market supplies, according to an official statement.

The governor, who has consistently advocated the practice of kitchen gardening, said cultivating vegetables at home can help ensure better nutrition, promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen people’s connection with nature.

He noted that such initiatives also encourage sustainable living by instilling a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

“If more households take up kitchen gardening, it can gradually evolve into a people’s movement for healthy food, environmental sustainability and self-sufficiency in the state,” he said.

During the event, two varieties of avocado, Hass and Pinkerton, were planted as part of a pilot project organised by the state horticulture department. The initiative aims to assess the suitability of high-value fruit crops in the region while promoting sustainable horticulture practices.

Parnaik also advised horticulture officials to make optimum use of vacant spaces within the Lok Bhavan premises for innovative horticulture pilot projects.

He said such initiatives can serve as demonstration models and inspire people to utilise small spaces at their homes for vegetable gardening and fruit cultivation, thereby strengthening household nutrition and self-reliance.

Tobom Bam and other officials of the horticulture department were present on the occasion.