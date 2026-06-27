Arunachal Governor expresses concern over rising crimes against women, children, calls for stronger prosecution mechanism

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Saturday, June 27 expressed concern over the increasing incidence of crimes against women and children in the state, particularly cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and called for urgent and coordinated measures to strengthen prosecution and victim protection systems.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Lok Bhavan, the Governor assessed the steps being undertaken by the state police and concerned departments to enhance the safety and protection of women and children across Arunachal Pradesh.

Reviewing the prevailing situation along with the progress of investigations and prosecutions, the Governor observed that while the number of POCSO cases remains a matter of serious concern, the rate of successful prosecution continues to be significantly low.

Emphasising the need for timely and effective delivery of justice, Parnaik stressed the importance of strengthening the Directorate of Prosecution to ensure stronger legal outcomes and greater support for victims.

Describing crimes under the POCSO Act as deeply disturbing, the Governor said such offences inflict long-lasting trauma on children and their families while eroding the moral and social fabric of society.

He noted that every case represents a child whose trust, safety and future have been compromised, underscoring the need for all stakeholders to respond with urgency, sensitivity and commitment.

Advocating a “Whole of State” approach, Parnaik stated that the responsibility of safeguarding women and children cannot rest solely with law enforcement agencies. He called upon Gaon Buras, community leaders, educational institutions, parents and civil society organisations to actively contribute towards protecting vulnerable sections of society.

The Governor also directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across all districts to address the issue in mission mode through coordinated and proactive interventions.

Observing that greater awareness and community vigilance can create meaningful change, he said that even a small sense of responsibility among citizens could significantly strengthen the protection framework.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (Home) Kaling Tayeng, Director General of Police Dr SD Singh Jamwal, Commissioner of Women and Child Development Nyali Ete, Secretary-cum-Ex-Officio Director of Prosecution Nani Grayu, Assistant Inspector General of Police S Singpho, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime) Dr Joy Tirkey presented a detailed overview of crimes against women and children in the state and briefed the Governor on Project Abhaya—an initiative of Arunachal Pradesh Police focused on building police-public trust, raising awareness and strengthening community participation to improve the safety and well-being of women and children.

The participants also deliberated on measures to reinforce prevention, investigation, prosecution and victim support mechanisms.

Reiterating the need for sustained collective action, the Governor stressed that ensuring the safety and security of women and children must remain a shared responsibility across all sections of society.