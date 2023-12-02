The Foundation Day of Assam resonated through the halls of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on December 2, 2023. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), and the First Lady Anagha Parnaik, joined the festivities alongside the people of Assam, both residing and serving in the State and students from various schools in the State Capital.

Governor Parnaik extended greetings to the people of Assam on their foundation day, conveying the good wishes of all Arunachalis. In his address, he expressed optimism that the enduring goodwill and shared cultural affinities between the people of both states would pave the way for the resolution of minor boundary-related discords.

Stating the profound cultural heritage of Assam, Governor Parnaik proclaimed Assam as the "Mother State of North East." The celebration also paid homage to the indomitable Assamese Warrior, Lachit Borphukan, and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

Governor Parnaik lauded the achievements of Assam, citing inspiring feats such as the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame for 42.9 lakh handwritten notes on Lachit Borphukan and the spectacular participation of over 11,000 dancers and drummers in a single venue for the 'Bihu' dance.

Tributes were paid to the founding father, Swargadeo Chaolung Sukhapaa, and accolades were showered upon the present leadership for steering Assam towards new heights of development and progress.

The festivities were complemented by a kaleidoscopic cultural program featuring 'Diha Naam' kirtan and a multicultural group dance, showcasing the lively culture of Assam. Artists from various communities, including Boro, Karbi, Mising, Sonowalkachari, Lalung, Garo, Dimacha, and Assamese, enchanted the audience with their performances. The famed Satriya dance was presented by Doli Gogoi.