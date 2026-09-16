Arunachal Governor felicitates NCC cadets who represented state at Republic Day events

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.) felicitated National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets who represented the state at the Republic Day Camp (RDC), Republic Day Parade and Prime Minister’s Rally in New Delhi during 2025 and 2026.

The felicitation programme was held at NERIST on September 16.

Congratulating the cadets, Governor Parnaik said earning a place in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path was a rare honour and a matter of immense pride for the cadets, their families, educational institutions and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the cadets served as ambassadors of the state before the nation by showcasing its discipline, confidence, rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions and diverse tribal communities.

Highlighting the role of NCC in nation-building, the Governor said the organisation has helped nurture young Indians with values of discipline, leadership, character, courage and selfless service.

Addressing the cadets, Parnaik said the future of India and Arunachal Pradesh rests with the youth and urged them to become role models in their communities. Referring to the Prime Minister’s call at the BRICS Summit to build an “ecosystem of solutions”, he encouraged young people to become problem-solvers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and community leaders.

The Governor emphasised three qualities he considers essential for good citizens — education, discipline and motivation. He explained that education provides knowledge and wisdom, discipline develops responsibility and focus, while motivation inspires perseverance and achievement.

Parnaik advised the cadets to remain physically fit, mentally alert and morally upright, while staying connected to their roots and cultural heritage and embracing modern knowledge and technology. He expressed confidence that they would uphold the NCC motto, “Unity and Discipline,” and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and a prosperous Arunachal Pradesh.

Among those felicitated were Senior Under Officer Lunkung Yaji of 1 AP Battalion NCC, Naharlagun, who represented Arunachal Pradesh in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path during RDC 2025.

Other 2025 awardees included Senior Under Officer Galmu Tamang, Under Officer Vishal Rai and Sergeant Chow Sidharth Manlai of 22 AP Battalion NCC, Pasighat, for participating in the Prime Minister’s Rally, and Sergeant Mitet Megu for representing the state in the cultural programme.

For RDC 2026, Under Officer Koj Nancy, Cadet Elisha Kino and Cadet Likha Takap were felicitated for their participation in the cultural programme. Senior Under Officer Rahul Chutia, Senior Under Officer Ajay Singh, Corporal Tamo Suniya, Sergeant Nanu Tamang and Sergeant Bir Tamang were honoured for participating in the Prime Minister’s Rally, while Cadet James Modi was felicitated for his participation in the cultural programme.

Captain Palvinder Singh, Associate NCC Officer of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College, Itanagar, was also felicitated for his contribution to NCC training and youth development.

The programme was attended by Roing MLA and Advisor to the Education and Home Ministers Muthchu Mithi, Secretary Education Kanto Danggen, NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S, NCC Group Headquarters Tezpur Commander Brig Mayank Vaid, officials, NCC officers and instructors, cadets and school students.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 12,760 NCC cadets across the 1 AP NCC Battalion, Naharlagun, 22 AP NCC Battalion, Pasighat, and 2 AP Mixed NCC Battalion, Tawang.